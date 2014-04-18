Berkley Specialty Underwriting Managers Consolidates Operations at Ravinia

By Balazs Szekely, Associate Editor

Berkley Specialty Underwriting Managers has recently signed a long-term office space lease in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter submarket at Two Ravinia Drive. The property is part of the 42-acre Ravinia complex which consists of three Class A towers and a 500-room Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Berkley Specialty Underwriting Managers is a specialty underwriting organization, a subsidiary of Fortune 500 financial services company W. R. Berkley Corp. The company provides a portfolio of commercial property casualty insurance products to the entertainment, sports and environmental industries. It offers proprietary coverage for these specialty industries, along with automobile liability, workers’ compensation and claim services.

Cassidy Turley brokered the lease of the 23,025 square feet of office space in the 17-story tower located at the Northeast Corner of Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Interstate 285, with Dale Lewis of Cassidy Turley’s Atlanta office representing the tenant in the lease transaction. Jeff Bellamy and Amanda Smith of Jones Lange LaSalle spoke for the property owner, Parkway Properties.

The tenant already occupies 7,184 square feet at Two Ravinia and also operates on 16,403 square feet at Three Ravinia. Additionally, in compliance with the new contract the company will expand to the entire 11th floor of the former and the lease also gives Berkley Specialty the right of first refusal to expand into 7,000 square feet on the 10th floor adjacent to another W. R. Berkley entity, Vela Insurance Company. The lease commences December 1, 2014.

Photo credits: Parkway Properties