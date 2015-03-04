Beatty Development Officially Breaks Ground on Harbor Point, Baltimore’s Newest Neighborhood

By Adrian Maties, Associate Editor

Work is now under way on Baltimore’s newest and largest waterfront development project. On February 25, Beatty Development celebrated the official groundbreaking of Harbor Point, together with Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake and other local officials.

Harbor Point is a $1.8 billion redevelopment expected to turn a 27-acre, former industrial brownfield site into a new transit-oriented and sustainable neighborhood, with 3 million square feet of mixed-use space. Once complete, it will feature 1,000 apartment units, 200,000 square feet of retail space, 1.6 million square feet of office space, 9.5 acres of waterfront parks and a promenade along the water’s edge.

Harbor Point will also be home to the new headquarters of Exelon’s Constellation business unit. The $165 million tower will have 20 stories and 900,000 square feet of space. It will be LEED Gold certified and will include 415,000 square feet of office space, 103 apartments, 41,000 square feet of retail space and a parking garage with 750 spaces. The tower is expected to open next year. Exelon’s HQ is part of Harbor Point’s first phase of construction, which also includes the already completed Thames Street Wharf office building. It opened in 2010.

Michael S. Beatty, founder of Beatty Development and the man behind the massive project, described Harbor Point as ”a neighborhood where pleasure and business mix on purpose, where employers will find employees who like coming to work, where green space is next to work space, where your commute is measured in blocks and mass transit is by foot and on bikes, and where the waterfront is your front yard.”

Harbor Point will be developed in three phases, with completion scheduled for 2022. During construction, the project will create 1,000 jobs.

Photo credit: Beatty Development