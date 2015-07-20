Barrister Suites Enjoys the SeaRise in Santa Monica

By Alex Girda, Associate Editor

Barrister Executive Suites’ particular brand of business must be appealing to Silicon Beach. The company, credited as the originator of the executive suite concept, recently completed a leasing agreement for more space in Equity Office’s SeaRise Office Tower.

Barrister is set to take over 7,461 square feet of space at the building’s fourth floor. Located at 233 Wilshire Blvd, the SeaRise is a 128,935-square-foot Class A office building. Following the deal, the office tower has roughly 18,663 square feet of space available for lease, according to Equity Office’s website.

Centrally located in Santa Monica’s CBD, with great proximity to the 3rd Street Promenade and Santa Monica Place, the property is integrated in an area that’s known for its growth as an important tech market in recent years. Quick access to Santa Monica Freeway and the PCH also make for an attractive package for tenants, while the building also offers underground parking facilities with valet service and 24-hour manned security.

Newmark Grubb Knight Frank Managing Director Ron Burkhardt worked on behalf of Barrister Executive Suites. According to a press statement announcing the new lease, the new Barrister Suite will be available starting with September 1 this year.

Image courtesy of equityoffice.com