Baptist Emergency Hospital Announces Another ED

By Anca Gagiuc, Associate Editor

San Antonio—the South San Antonio area has been medically underserved for more than 30 years. Local hospital system Baptist Emergency Hospital intends to correct that. They recently announced that a new two-story hospital will break ground on Wednesday, December 16 at 10 a.m. at the corner of IH 35 South and Zarzamora – the future home of Baptist Emergency Hospital Zarzamora.

“The impact this new facility will have on the community is truly immeasurable,” said Adolfo Carrasco, regional CEO for Baptist Emergency Hospital. “We are proud to be offering specialized emergency medical care to the community of Zarzamora very soon.”

The micro-hospital will total 38,500 square feet and will include an emergency department, inpatient beds, advanced imaging center and ambulatory service center. The new facility is set to open in the winter of 2016.

The announcement of the new facility comes weeks after the Baptist Emergency Hospital was awarded the 2015 Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award for outstanding performance in patient experience, for the third year in a row.

As part of the expansion, the Baptist Emergency Hospital will continue its partnership with Emerus to build and manage the site. “We are pleased to continue working with the Baptist Health System to improve access to medical care,” said Toby Hamilton, CEO of Emerus. “Not only are they a trusted name in the San Antonio region, together we can meet the medical needs of families in the Zarzamora area in the convenience of their own neighborhood. It’s a way for us to deliver sophisticated, yet affordable health care solutions.”

“The approach of Baptist Emergency Hospital is an essential component of providing comprehensive care for San Antonio and surrounding communities,” stated Graham Reeve, president & CEO of Baptist Health System. “Having this facility in the Southside community will mean emergency care is available where they need it most, close to home. We are pleased to be able to expand this service to our neighbors around San Antonio.”