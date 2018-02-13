Baker Botts to Lease 103 KSF in DC’s Anthem Row

By Beata Lorincz

International law firm Baker Botts LLP has signed a 17-year lease for 103,300 square feet at The Meridian Group’s Anthem Row project, a mixed-use redevelopment site currently under construction in Washington, D.C. The firm has 14 offices worldwide and will bring 150 lawyers to their new location in D.C.’s East End.

The upcoming Anthem Row, formerly known as Techworld Plaza, is a four-building ensemble totaling 246,717 square feet. The original building at 800 K St. will be transformed and separated into two office buildings with individual main lobbies and addresses—700 K St. and 800 K St. 700 K St. will provide 246,717 square feet of trophy office space, while 800 K St., marketed as Octagon, will feature 113,457 square feet of boutique Class A space. Under the offices, three levels of retail amenities will provide nearly 80,000 square feet.

Anthem Row

Baker Botts’ offices will be located at 700 K St., in close proximity to important governmental agencies, law firms and other facilities, such as the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and the Capital One Arena. Baker Botts will occupy the top four floors starting March 2020. The leased space will also include a 6,000-square-foot private outdoor terrace on the ninth floor.

CBRE’s Executive Vice President Randy Harrell and Senior Associate Lara Nealon represented Baker Botts, while JLL’s Managing Directors Evan Behr and Doug Mueller are in charge of the building’s office leasing on behalf of the owner, Meridian.

Last September, Truluck’s Seafood, Steak & Crab House announced its plans to open a 10,313-square-foot anchor-restaurant at the location. In December, Equinox signed a 33,817-square-foot lease for a full-service health club at Anthem Row.

At the end of last year, Meridian purchased another D.C.-area premier office building of nearly 210,000 square feet in Tysons, Va.

Rendering courtesy of Meridian Group