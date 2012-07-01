Affirmed Housing Group Completes Affordable Apartment Community

By Gabriel Circiog, Associate Editor

Affirmed Housing Group has announced the grand opening of the City Scene Apartments in the North Park neighborhood of San Diego.

City Scene Apartments features 31 affordable homes which are addressed to those who earn 50-60 percent of San Diego County’s Area Median Income. Located at 4105 Georgia Street, the affordable homes are near the center of San Diego’s newest arts and culture hub in downtown North Park.

The project was designed by San Diego architecture firm MW Steele Group with LEED certification in mind. Sustainable features include solar panels and preferred parking for carpoolers and bikers. The development features one-, two- and three-bedroom residences with certain homes offering private balconies and a below-grade parking lot. The development also includes amenities such as on-site laundry, a recreation courtyard and a community room.

When Affirmed Housing Group acquired the site, it contained a failed semi-built market rate development. The local company redesigned the failed project resulting in what is, today, the City Scene Apartments. According to President of Affirmed Housing Group, Kyle M. Hansen, “North Park’s recent renaissance has made the area a very appealing place for individuals and families to live.”

The project was a partnership between Affirmed Housing Group and U.S. Bank, the latter providing a $4.7 million construction loan. Kyle M. Hansen, executive vice president of U.S. Bank’s Commercial Real Estate Division, said “We are very pleased to continue this partnership and support Affirmed Housing Group’s quality developments.” U.S. Bank and Affirmed Housing Group previously collaborated on the 52-unit Magnolia Court in Manteca, the 229-unit Ten Fifty B in downtown San Diego and the Riverwalk in the Nestor community of San Diego.

Rendering Courtesy of: www.affirmedhousing.com