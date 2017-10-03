ACC Breaks Ground on Highland Campus’ $153M Second Phase

By Anca Gagiuc

Austin Community College broke ground on the second phase of construction at Highland Campus. The project is expected to serve an additional 5,000 students and will feature the first business incubator in the school’s system. The estimated cost for this stage is roughly $153 million.

The new development totals 415,000 square feet and comprises the school-to-business incubator, a health sciences simulation center, multimedia art gallery and a culinary arts center with a restaurant operated by ACC faculty, staff and students. In addition, it includes extended space for various ACC programs, such as computer science and information technology, game development, music business performance technology, architectural and engineering computer aided design, radio/television/film and visual communication.

From mall to college campus

In 2010, ACC commenced the redevelopment of Highland Mall, located off Airport Boulevard, west of Interstate 35 and north of Koenig Lane. The property had been gradually transformed into a college campus and regional center for workforce training and lifelong learning. The first phase of ACC Highland opened in August 2014 as Highland Campus and features classrooms, a library, study areas and the ACCelerator, the nation’s largest computer learning lab.

“This vision started long before I got here,” Dr. Richard Rhodes, ACC president & CEO, said in a prepared statement, recognizing former ACC President & CEO Dr. Steve Kinslow. “The revitalization of this area is thanks to his vision, his commitment to ACC’s mission.”

Barnes Gromatzky Kosarek Architects and Perkins+Will designed the project’s second phase. Flintco, the same company oversaw the first phase of construction, is the general contractor.

Images courtesy of Barnes Gromatzky Kosarek Architects