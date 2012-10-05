$36.8M Facility to Be Added to North Carolina Data Center Corridor

By Eliza Theiss, Associate Editor

Merely weeks after Apple Inc.’s purchase of 200 acres in Catawba County, N.C. to consolidate its data center operations comes the announcement of another major investment for North Carolina’s growing information technology sector. According to information released by the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation, international retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has chosen to establish a data center in Claremont.

The Union, N.J.-headquartered domestics merchandise and home furnishings retailer will locate its data center in the Claremont International Business Park in the 48,000-square-foot Center Point shell building developed by Charlotte-based Niagara Ventures LLC.

“The shell building developed by Niagara Ventures provided a great building option for Bed Bath & Beyond,” said Scott Miller, president of the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation. “This is just another example of when our community has the right product, the business will come.”

Bed Bath & Beyond will invest at least $36.5 million to set up the data center and is expected to employ at least seven by the end of 2018, with salaries above the average annual income for Catawba County.

“The addition of another data center in Catawba County helps solidify our presence as the [North Carolina] Data Center Corridor,” declared Kitty Barnes, chair of the Catawba County Commissioners. “Data centers are attracted to our area for good reasons, such as low-cost electricity, abundant water and existing telecommunications. “

A performance-based grant that will be provided by both the city of Claremont and Catawba County might be another reason. Incentives will be equal to 50 percent of new net taxes received on real estate for 10 years and 60 percent of personal property new net taxes for 10 years, but not exceeding $955,722 when combined.

Founded in 1971, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is a publicly traded Fortune 500 and Forbes 2000 company.

Click here for more market data from Charlotte.

Photo credit: Google Maps