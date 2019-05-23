2018 Hotel Construction Starts

$ in millions

Data by Robert Murray, chief economist, Dodge Data & Analytics

The top ten metropolitan areas for hotel construction starts primarily registered gains in 2018, with only one market displaying decreased activity compared to 2017. The Detroit-Warren-Livonia, Mich., metro was the leading market, recording the largest growth of 246 percent, from $110 million to $382 million. The New Orleans-Metairie-Kenner, La., metro also posted gains, with a 178 percent increase, from $145 million to $404 million year-over-year, followed by the Boston-Cambridge-Quincy, Mass.-N.H., up by 139 percent, from $345 million to $824 million.

The Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro, Tenn., metro had the lowest percentage in year-over-year growth at 5 percent, from $417 million to $436 million. On the other end of the spectrum, hotel construction starts fell by 27 percent, or by $239 million, in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Miami Beach, Fla., metro area.

—Posted on May 23, 2019

The top ten metropolitan areas for hotel construction starts mostly registered growth in the first half of 2018, with only two markets displaying decreased activity compared to the first half of 2017. The New Orleans-Metairie-Kenner, La., metro was the leading market, recording the largest growth of 2857 percent, from $12 million to $346 million. The Austin-Round Rock, Texas, metro also posted gains, with a 618 percent increase, from $46 million to $331 million year-over-year.

On the other end of the spectrum, hotel construction starts fell by 56 percent or by $228 million in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas, metro area, from $409 million to $181 million. The other metro to record declines is Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Miami Beach, Fla., with construction starts inching down 46 percent, from $784 million in the first half of 2017 to $421 million in the same interval in 2018.

—Posted on Nov. 9, 2018

The top ten metropolitan areas for hotel construction starts mostly registered growth in 2017, with five markets displaying increased activity compared to 2016. The Las Vegas-Paradise, Nev., metro was the leading market, posting the largest growth of 263 percent, from $218 million to $791 million. The Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Miami Beach, Fla. metro followed along with a 102 percent increase, from $440 million to $890 million year-over-year.

On the other end of the spectrum, hotel construction starts inched down by 32 percent or by more than $119 million in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro, Tenn., metro area, from $613 million to $414 million. The New York-Northern New Jersey-Long Island, N.Y.-N.J.-Pa., metro area also recorded significant declines, with construction starts dropping 28 percent, from $1.9 billion in 2016 to $1.4 billion in 2017.

—Posted on June 19, 2018