200-MW Tranquillity Solar Project Begins Operation

By Anca Gagiuc, Associate Editor

Fresno, Calif.—Canadian Solar Inc. announced the beginning of commercial operation of the 200-megawatt Tranquillity solar farm in California. The project’s generated electricity and the associated renewable energy credits (RECs) will be sold under long-term power purchase agreements to offtakers including Southern California Edison.

“The Tranquillity solar facility is the product of long-term collaboration with financial partners, local communities and other stakeholders,” Shawn Qu, chairman & CEO of Canadian Solar, said in a prepared statement. “This milestone is a testament to our commitment to the communities and ecosystems where we operate, which is a critical ingredient of our project development success.”

Tranquillity was developed by Canadian Solar’s wholly-owned subsidiary Recurrent Energy and is majority-owned by Southern Co.’ subsidiary Southern Power. In August 2015, Southern Power signed an agreement to acquire a 51 percent controlling interest in the project. Canadian Solar retains 49 percent ownership of the facility.

The solar farm, sited on roughly 1,900 acres of retired agricultural land in Fresno County is expected to generate enough electricity to power approximately 50,000 homes. Construction of the project created 456 peak construction jobs, with more than 57 percent of workers hailing from within 50 miles of the project site. More than $5 million was spent locally on material and services to support construction activities. Signal Energy Constructors provided engineering, procurement and construction services.

Image courtesy of Recurrent Energy