Government Sponsored Entities Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac led multifamily financing in 2013, providing $1 billion in financing capital to the market. However, other lenders are increasing their share: a trend that is expected to continue throughout 2014 as the economy strengthens. Industry experts at MBA’s CREF/Multifamily Housing Convention & Expo in Orlando project origination of commercial and multifamily mortgage will grow seven percent to $300 billion in 2014.