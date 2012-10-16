Ground Broken on Cinemark Theater at Oakley Station

By Adrian Maties, Associate Editor

Construction crews recently broke ground on a new 14-screen Cinemark movie theater at Oakley Station, one of Cincinnati’s largest, new mixed-use developments. The theater is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2013.

Reece-Campbell is building the 59,000-square-foot theater together with Franklin-based Hi-Mark Construction Group on the former Cincinnati Milacron plant site in Oakley. The developers originally expected to start work on the theater in April. They also expected to have it open by the end of the year.

The new complex will be the first Cinemark theater in the Greater Cincinnati area. It will feature a state-of-the-art viewing environment with wall-to-wall screens and 100 percent digital projection, as well as a Cinemark XD Extreme Digital Cinema auditorium with plush seating where customers can enjoy the latest 2-D and 3-D movies on a wall-to-wall, ceiling-to-floor screen. The theater will also offer enhanced sound systems equipped with higher-quality speakers and 7.1 capable digital surround sound. The theater lobby will be designed around one of Cinemark’s innovative self-serve concession stands.

The new Cinemark Theater is part of the $120 million Oakley Station project. The 74-acre development on the east side of I-71 and Ridge Road will bring 225,000 square feet of retail space, 300,000 square feet of office space and 302 residential units to Cincinnati.

Cincinnati-based Vandercar is developing the Oakley Station project. The company removed more than 1.6 million square feet of deteriorated, obsolete and dormant industrial buildings from the site that housed the historic Cincinnati Milacron Machine Tool Co. (formerly known as the Cincinnati Milling Machine Co. and established in 1989) and was once considered the center of the world for industrial production of machine tools. It took more than a year to clear the entire site. Work started earlier this year on roads and infrastructure.