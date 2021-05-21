Yardi MR3 Weekly May By the Editors of Commercial Property Executive May 21, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin You May Also Like With All That Dry Powder, Office Will Have Its Day August 18, 2021 What Sustains the Single-Tenant Logistics Boom? August 18, 2021 KKR and Oxford’s $2.2B Industrial Deal August 18, 2021 Why Velocis Chose Dallas for Its Industrial Debut August 18, 2021 Holt Lunsford Sells DFW Industrial Park August 18, 2021 Landmark Philly Tower Lands $80M Refi August 18, 2021 Most Read With All That Dry Powder, Office Will Have Its Day Viewpoint August 18, 2021 What Sustains the Single-Tenant Logistics Boom? Viewpoint August 18, 2021 KKR and Oxford’s $2.2B Industrial Deal Industrial August 18, 2021 Why Velocis Chose Dallas for Its Industrial Debut Executive Insights August 18, 2021 RegionsInternationalMid-AtlanticMidwestNationalNortheastSouthWest