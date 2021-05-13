Yardi MR3 Daily May By Yardi Systems May 13, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin You May Also Like With All That Dry Powder, Office Will Have Its Day August 18, 2021 What Sustains the Single-Tenant Logistics Boom? August 18, 2021 KKR and Oxford’s $2.2B Industrial Deal August 18, 2021 Why Velocis Chose Dallas for Its Industrial Debut August 18, 2021 Holt Lunsford Sells DFW Industrial Park August 18, 2021 Landmark Philly Tower Lands $80M Refi August 18, 2021 Most Read With All That Dry Powder, Office Will Have Its Day Viewpoint August 18, 2021 What Sustains the Single-Tenant Logistics Boom? Viewpoint August 18, 2021 KKR and Oxford’s $2.2B Industrial Deal Industrial August 18, 2021 Why Velocis Chose Dallas for Its Industrial Debut Executive Insights August 18, 2021 RegionsInternationalMid-AtlanticMidwestNationalNortheastSouthWest