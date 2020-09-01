Walker&Dunlop September LB Weekly By Walker & Dunlop September 1, 2020 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Driven by insight. Get the answers to the questions you want to ask. You May Also Like Austin Market Update: Office Investment Activity Speeds Up June 18, 2021 Balance Still Tilts Toward Tenants in Dallas June 18, 2021 W.P. Carey Closes $137M in Industrial Investments June 18, 2021 Pinnacle Financial Partners to Relocate HQ to $1B Nashville Yards June 18, 2021 Twin New Jersey Office Buildings Command $150M June 18, 2021 Hines JV Breaks Ground on Dallas Mixed-Use Project June 18, 2021 Most Read Austin Market Update: Office Investment Activity Speeds Up Austin June 18, 2021 Balance Still Tilts Toward Tenants in Dallas Dallas June 18, 2021 W.P. Carey Closes $137M in Industrial Investments Industrial June 18, 2021 Pinnacle Financial Partners to Relocate HQ to $1B Nashville Yards Office June 18, 2021 RegionsInternationalMid-AtlanticMidwestNationalNortheastSouthWest