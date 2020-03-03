Walker & Dunlop MR2 March Weekly By Walker & Dunlop March 3, 2020 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Ready for the new decade? The multifamily market closed out 2019 strong, and 2020 is looking good. You May Also Like Aerospace Firm Relativity Inks 1 MSF Lease Near Los Angeles July 1, 2021 Hybrid Work Is Changing Flex Office: Los Angeles Spotlight July 1, 2021 Majestic Realty Kicks Off Southern California Development July 1, 2021 Rubicon Point Closes $232M Commingled Fund July 1, 2021 Trammell Crow Breaks Ground on Las Vegas Spec Project July 1, 2021 CoreCivic Sells 3 for $326M July 1, 2021 Most Read Aerospace Firm Relativity Inks 1 MSF Lease Near Los Angeles Los Angeles July 1, 2021 Hybrid Work Is Changing Flex Office: Los Angeles Spotlight Los Angeles July 1, 2021 Majestic Realty Kicks Off Southern California Development Development July 1, 2021 Rubicon Point Closes $232M Commingled Fund Investment July 1, 2021 RegionsInternationalMid-AtlanticMidwestNationalNortheastSouthWest