SunTrust LB Winning CPE Weekly December By SunTrust December 22, 2019 Facebook Twitter Linkedin At SunTrust, we understand Commercial Real Estate. That’s how we’re able to serve your business on a more personal level. When you partner with a SunTrust team, you’ll develop winning strategies tailored around your unique business goals. You May Also Like Inland Empire Distribution Center Commands $25M July 27, 2021 Apple-Leased Office Trades for $64M in Silicon Valley July 27, 2021 San Francisco Market Update: Development on the Rise July 27, 2021 Boca Raton’s Bank of America Tower Sells for $45M July 27, 2021 Texas Children’s Hospital Advances 2 Projects Valued at $686M July 27, 2021 IDI Logistics Expands South Florida Industrial Park July 27, 2021 Most Read Inland Empire Distribution Center Commands $25M News July 27, 2021 Apple-Leased Office Trades for $64M in Silicon Valley News July 27, 2021 San Francisco Market Update: Development on the Rise News July 27, 2021 Boca Raton’s Bank of America Tower Sells for $45M News July 27, 2021 RegionsInternationalMid-AtlanticMidwestNationalNortheastSouthWest