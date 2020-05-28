Inland 47 Billion CPN May By Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, LLC May 28, 2020 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, LLC relies on its vast experience garnered through more than 3,600 transactions across 49 states totaling more than $47 billion for member companies of The Inland Real Estate Group of Companies, Inc. You May Also Like Austin Market Update: Office Investment Activity Speeds Up June 18, 2021 Balance Still Tilts Toward Tenants in Dallas June 18, 2021 W.P. Carey Closes $137M in Industrial Investments June 18, 2021 Pinnacle Financial Partners to Relocate HQ to $1B Nashville Yards June 18, 2021 Twin New Jersey Office Buildings Command $150M June 18, 2021 Hines JV Breaks Ground on Dallas Mixed-Use Project June 18, 2021 Most Read Austin Market Update: Office Investment Activity Speeds Up Austin June 18, 2021 Balance Still Tilts Toward Tenants in Dallas Dallas June 18, 2021 W.P. Carey Closes $137M in Industrial Investments Industrial June 18, 2021 Pinnacle Financial Partners to Relocate HQ to $1B Nashville Yards Office June 18, 2021 RegionsInternationalMid-AtlanticMidwestNationalNortheastSouthWest