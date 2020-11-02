Dish MR2 November Daily By Dish November 2, 2020 Facebook Twitter Linkedin You May Also Like How Potential EB-5 Changes Create Opportunity May 20, 2021 WPT Industrial Lands 354 KSF Tenant May 20, 2021 GTIS Forms JV to Develop Phoenix-Area Industrial Project May 19, 2021 Distressed Debt Deals Remain Elusive May 19, 2021 The Questions Single-Tenant Office Buyers Are Asking May 19, 2021 How to Unlock Development Value From Institutional Sites May 19, 2021 Most Read How Potential EB-5 Changes Create Opportunity Viewpoint May 20, 2021 WPT Industrial Lands 354 KSF Tenant Industrial May 20, 2021 GTIS Forms JV to Develop Phoenix-Area Industrial Project Phoenix May 19, 2021 Distressed Debt Deals Remain Elusive Viewpoint May 19, 2021 RegionsInternationalMid-AtlanticMidwestNationalNortheastSouthWest